Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th.

Get Asana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asana

Asana Stock Up 1.8%

ASAN stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $196.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.01 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 27.50% and a negative return on equity of 83.88%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 63,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $911,318.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,076,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,845.34. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 13,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $204,829.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,068,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,979,247.70. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,427,928 shares of company stock valued at $36,497,981. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 13.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.