Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $293,000 Investment in The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 9.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.8% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Stock Performance

MSGS stock opened at $225.00 on Wednesday. The Madison Square Garden Company has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $237.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -229.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Madison Square Garden ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.67. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.The company had revenue of $39.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.50.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

