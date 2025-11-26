DNB Asset Management AS Buys 4,681 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 59,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Regency Centers by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 293,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Regency Centers by 19.5% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 383,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 62,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Argus raised Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. Regency Centers Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $387.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 139.17%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.