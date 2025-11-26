DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Position in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 834.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Northcoast Research set a $46.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $476.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.85%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

