Entropy Technologies LP Decreases Stock Position in Enovis Corporation $ENOV

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Enovis were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,107,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,356,000 after buying an additional 621,069 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 810,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,772,000 after acquiring an additional 532,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,105,000 after acquiring an additional 408,608 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 449,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after acquiring an additional 299,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 47.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 786,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 253,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENOV shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enovis from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

In other Enovis news, CEO Damien Mcdonald bought 6,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,973.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,260.41. This trade represents a 6.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. Enovis Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 37.80%.The firm had revenue of $383.81 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

