Aramark $ARMK Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 4.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Aramark by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 160.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $46.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Baird R W raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Aramark has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 2.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

