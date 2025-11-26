Entropy Technologies LP Invests $331,000 in Ouster, Inc. $OUST

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $2,397,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ouster by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster Stock Performance

NYSE:OUST opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Charles Angus Pacala sold 37,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $1,081,252.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,009,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,522.42. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 17,183 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $489,028.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 203,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,404.56. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,305. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OUST. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price objective on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered Ouster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUST

Ouster Profile

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.