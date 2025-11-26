Entropy Technologies LP Invests $331,000 in Ouster, Inc. $OUST

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $2,397,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ouster by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.
Ouster Stock Performance
NYSE:OUST opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.74.
Several research firms recently issued reports on OUST. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price objective on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered Ouster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
