1,500 Shares in Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Powell Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Powell Industries by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POWL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Powell Industries Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of POWL opened at $312.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.11. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $413.00.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.46. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.22%.The business had revenue of $297.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In related news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $955,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,618. The trade was a 11.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

