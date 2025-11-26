Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Globalstar, Inc. $GSAT

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 51.6% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,330,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 452,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,019,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 320.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 370,943 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 195,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Globalstar by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 79,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $570,952.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 135,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,911,574.56. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 16,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $951,549.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,171.68. The trade was a 14.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,194. 61.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Globalstar Trading Up 1.7%
Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.85 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. Globalstar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Globalstar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GSAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Globalstar from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globalstar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
