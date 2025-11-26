Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Globalstar, Inc. $GSAT

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 51.6% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,330,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 452,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,019,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 320.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 370,943 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 195,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Globalstar by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 79,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $570,952.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 135,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,911,574.56. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 16,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $951,549.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,171.68. The trade was a 14.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,194. 61.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globalstar Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GSAT opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.85 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. Globalstar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Globalstar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Globalstar from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globalstar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GSAT

Globalstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.