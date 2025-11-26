Entropy Technologies LP Invests $308,000 in Allegiant Travel Company $ALGT

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 890.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.6% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 196.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel Company has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $496.88 million during the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

