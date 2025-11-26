Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 1,236 Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 41.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.
In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $266,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,726.14. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $839.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $371.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Saia from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.67.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
