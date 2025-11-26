Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 5,705 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Capri by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,215,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,313,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 190.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 33,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Capri by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 280,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 42.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,032,000 after purchasing an additional 855,330 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $856.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.74 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Capri from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Capri

Capri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.