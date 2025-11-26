Entropy Technologies LP Sells 3,946 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in DigitalOcean by 780.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $414,628.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 269,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,587,849.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.78. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 29.15%.The business had revenue of $229.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DigitalOcean has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 price target on DigitalOcean and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOCN

DigitalOcean Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.