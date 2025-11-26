Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.45 and traded as high as C$31.76. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$31.62, with a volume of 6,384 shares trading hands.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5%
The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.46.
About Sprott Physical Gold Trust
Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closedend mutual fund trust. The Trust provides a secure convenient and exchangetraded investment without the inconvenience associated with a direct investment in physical gold bullion.
