Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.11 and traded as low as $9.99. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 2,912 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Hennessy Advisors from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hennessy Advisors has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors Price Performance

Hennessy Advisors Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNNA. Truffle Hound Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 150,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 106,726 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 9.8% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 72.2% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 73,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 30,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Hennessy Advisors by 108.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.