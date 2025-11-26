Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $6.20. Top Ships shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 4,371 shares.

Top Ships Trading Up 0.3%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Top Ships as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

