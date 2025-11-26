Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and traded as high as $45.73. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $45.73, with a volume of 54,516 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWLIF. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GWLIF

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42.

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.