Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.75 and traded as low as GBX 50. Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 50, with a volume of 2,934 shares.

Panther Metals Stock Down 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of £3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.75.

Get Panther Metals alerts:

About Panther Metals

(Get Free Report)

Panther’s strategy is disciplined and different: Totally focused in the tier one jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.

Cash flow pathway — Winston tailings contain gold and silver with strong gallium credits. Processing is low-capex and straightforward; permitting is the next milestone. Once in place, Winston provides a near-term route to revenue with exposure to both precious and critical metals.

Exploration with production cash — That cash will fund drilling across:

Wishbone (Obonga) — a new VMS system with multi-percent zinc intercepts and Mattabi-scale potential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.