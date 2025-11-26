Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.75 and traded as low as GBX 50. Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 50, with a volume of 2,934 shares.
Panther Metals Stock Down 2.0%
The firm has a market cap of £3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.75.
About Panther Metals
Cash flow pathway — Winston tailings contain gold and silver with strong gallium credits. Processing is low-capex and straightforward; permitting is the next milestone. Once in place, Winston provides a near-term route to revenue with exposure to both precious and critical metals.
Exploration with production cash — That cash will fund drilling across:
Wishbone (Obonga) — a new VMS system with multi-percent zinc intercepts and Mattabi-scale potential.
