GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.58 and traded as low as $56.90. GRAVITY shares last traded at $56.90, with a volume of 15,635 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRVY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GRAVITY in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GRAVITY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
GRAVITY Price Performance
Institutional Trading of GRAVITY
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GRAVITY by 160.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GRAVITY by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GRAVITY in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GRAVITY by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in GRAVITY in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.
GRAVITY Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.
