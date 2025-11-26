Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.88 and traded as low as $11.18. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $11.2920, with a volume of 89,553 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
