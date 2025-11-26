Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.88 and traded as low as $11.18. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $11.2920, with a volume of 89,553 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 0.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 77.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

