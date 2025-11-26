Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.46 and traded as low as GBX 143.60. Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 145.34, with a volume of 129,487,383 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 180 to GBX 184 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 160 price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 214.67.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BBOX

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Down 0.2%

About Tritax Big Box REIT

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 144.46.

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.