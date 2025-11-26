Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Stock Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.40 and traded as low as $43.48. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 1,255,306 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 3.6%
The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAZ. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 36,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 5,908.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.
About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
