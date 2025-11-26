WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.80 and traded as low as $45.77. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 814,994 shares.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 52.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 52.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 324,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 111,701 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 263,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

