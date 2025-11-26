Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 19,167 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 105.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Sony by 220.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Sony during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Sony by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. Wolfe Research upgraded Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Sony Stock Down 1.5%

SONY stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. Sony Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $30.34.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

