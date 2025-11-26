Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Telecom Plus (LON:TEP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price objective on shares of Telecom Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,600.

LON TEP opened at GBX 1,641.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. Telecom Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 1,580 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,796.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,892.82.

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 31.50 EPS for the quarter. Telecom Plus had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telecom Plus will post 118.0645161 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

