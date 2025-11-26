June Ou Sells 500,000 Shares of Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Stock

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) Director June Ou sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $18,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,378,993 shares in the company, valued at $231,047,126.46. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

June Ou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Figure Technology Solutions alerts:

On Friday, November 21st, June Ou sold 250,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $8,515,000.00.

Figure Technology Solutions Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ FIGR opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Figure Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:FIGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,529,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $762,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $2,546,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,115,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIGR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Get Our Latest Report on FIGR

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.