easyJet’s (EZJ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 850 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 600 to GBX 520 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Panmure Gordon boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 730 to GBX 780 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on easyJet from GBX 600 to GBX 535 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 677.

EZJ stock opened at GBX 470.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 471.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 503.43. The company has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 401.05 and a 52-week high of GBX 594.

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 66.40 earnings per share for the quarter. easyJet had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.27%. Research analysts expect that easyJet will post 67.3369565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sue Clark bought 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 459 per share, with a total value of £35,251.20. Company insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our?cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to?provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service.

