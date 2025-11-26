Arvind Chakravarthy Sells 20,912 Shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,991,449.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,043 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,724.89. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roblox from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Roblox from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.41.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 15,059.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 136,441 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter worth about $1,273,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 22.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

