Todd Watanabe Sells 48,945 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) insider Todd Watanabe sold 48,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,485,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 740,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,482,703.32. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 21st, Todd Watanabe sold 1,055 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $31,650.00.
  • On Monday, November 3rd, Todd Watanabe sold 11,547 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $285,441.84.
  • On Tuesday, October 28th, Todd Watanabe sold 40,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,001,200.00.
  • On Thursday, October 2nd, Todd Watanabe sold 20,739 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $415,609.56.
  • On Wednesday, October 1st, Todd Watanabe sold 24,261 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $468,965.13.
  • On Tuesday, September 9th, Todd Watanabe sold 504 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $8,830.08.
  • On Monday, September 8th, Todd Watanabe sold 9,625 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $168,822.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.36 and a beta of 1.97. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $31.09.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 13.94%. On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARQT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho set a $32.00 price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $410,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $238,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics



Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

