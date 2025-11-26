Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Lowered to Sector perform Rating by Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Free Report) to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 210 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 250.

MGAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 265 to GBX 240 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 250 to GBX 235 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 233.75.

Shares of MGAM opened at GBX 193.08 on Tuesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of GBX 167 and a 1 year high of GBX 281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 208.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 213.24. The firm has a market cap of £536.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, insider Jane Ann Lodge acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 206 per share, for a total transaction of £51,500. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

