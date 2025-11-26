Envista (NVST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Envista (NYSE: NVST):

11/24/2025 – Envista had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Envista had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Envista had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – Envista had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/3/2025 – Envista was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

11/1/2025 – Envista was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/31/2025 – Envista was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/31/2025 – Envista had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

10/30/2025 – Envista was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

10/8/2025 – Envista was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

10/8/2025 – Envista had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Envista had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Holdings Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista Holdings Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.