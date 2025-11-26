Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 194 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 400.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Baltic Classifieds Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 366 to GBX 373 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 395 to GBX 360 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 319.25.

About Baltic Classifieds Group

Shares of LON BCG opened at GBX 229.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Baltic Classifieds Group has a one year low of GBX 217.50 and a one year high of GBX 403. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 328.88.

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

