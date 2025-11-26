Ryan Taylor Sells 17,761 Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Taylor sold 17,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $2,912,626.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 289,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,509,378.91. The trade was a 5.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $163.55 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $207.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.03 and a 200 day moving average of $159.16. The stock has a market cap of $389.81 billion, a PE ratio of 389.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.63.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.