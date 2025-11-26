Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 385.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Upstart by 839.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,287.14. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu acquired 100,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,923,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,400. The trade was a -500.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,051 shares of company stock worth $3,711,117. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Upstart from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Upstart from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.87 and a beta of 2.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $96.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.94 million. Upstart had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

