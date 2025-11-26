Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $261,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 200.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 992.9% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in MarketAxess by 51.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 160.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.3%

MarketAxess stock opened at $163.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.18. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $266.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $208.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.59 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler set a $180.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on MarketAxess from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.