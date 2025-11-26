Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 3,201 Shares of World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WKC. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 0.4% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 323,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in World Kinect by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,637,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,416,000 after purchasing an additional 87,197 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in World Kinect by 7.1% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in World Kinect by 32.0% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WKC shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of World Kinect in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of World Kinect from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on World Kinect from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.75.

World Kinect Price Performance

Shares of World Kinect stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. World Kinect Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is -10.34%.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

