Entropy Technologies LP Sells 5,340 Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 16.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 66,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

