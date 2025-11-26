Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 282.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,991,123.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 301,214 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,644.46. The trade was a 19.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 505,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,450,914 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

