Entropy Technologies LP Invests $420,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 661.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,577,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,630,000 after buying an additional 3,107,313 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sirius XM by 41.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,094,000 after acquiring an additional 937,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,345,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,876,000 after purchasing an additional 693,473 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,281,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SIRI opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.74) EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,845 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $39,925.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,129.16. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

