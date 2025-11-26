4,932 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,932 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,618,643 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $240,863,000 after purchasing an additional 635,817 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33,243.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $222,610,000 after buying an additional 2,581,023 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,675,943 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $154,153,000 after acquiring an additional 230,837 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 173.5% during the first quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 911,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after acquiring an additional 578,248 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,801 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 4.9%

LPX stock opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.42 and a twelve month high of $121.61. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.06 per share, for a total transaction of $249,792.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,090.94. This trade represents a 8.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

