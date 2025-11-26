Wix.com Ltd. $WIX Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIX. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at $417,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 28.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,466,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 32.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,040,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,403,000 after acquiring an additional 496,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wix.com from $197.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

Shares of WIX opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average is $147.86. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $247.11.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

