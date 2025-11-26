Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 13,276 Avient Corporation $AVNT

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 24.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 97,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth $7,804,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Avient in the first quarter valued at about $37,160,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the first quarter worth about $50,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. Avient Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.57 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Avient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 89.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

