Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $418,000 Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 395.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,520,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,071,000 after buying an additional 2,012,027 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 585,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,821,000 after acquiring an additional 413,516 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,442,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,777,000 after purchasing an additional 175,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 112.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,030,000 after purchasing an additional 173,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $253,240.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,363. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $137.58 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.90.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

