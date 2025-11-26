Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 3,787 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,218,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,559,000 after acquiring an additional 706,519 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 81.6% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,815,000 after acquiring an additional 965,919 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,055,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,291,000 after buying an additional 66,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,701,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,942 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $250,252.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,132.77. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $76,366.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,857.07. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,456 shares of company stock worth $328,486. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.30. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.58). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. The firm had revenue of $159.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

