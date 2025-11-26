Entropy Technologies LP Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. $SONO

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 106.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,892 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sonos by 620.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 185,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 159,448 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Sonos by 21.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,179,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 209,725 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Sonos by 975.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 184,342 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,738,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of SONO opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.

Insider Activity

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 4.24%.The firm had revenue of $287.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sonos has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Conrad bought 62,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,795.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,515.51. This trade represents a 25.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Sonos from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on Sonos and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

