14,875 Shares in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Progyny by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 258.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 185,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 7.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 90,367 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 145,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $55,058.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,843.12. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 21,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $543,226.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,129. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $667,437 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Progyny had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $313.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Progyny

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.