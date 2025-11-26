Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,351,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,674,000 after purchasing an additional 176,813 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,582,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,712,000 after buying an additional 282,870 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,236,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,326,000 after buying an additional 131,138 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DT Midstream by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,156,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,615,000 after buying an additional 94,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.21 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.30%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 82.83%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

