Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stock Position in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 745.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Sibanye Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. Sibanye Gold Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

