1,640 Shares in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 354,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth $268,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 42.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 80.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,649,000 after acquiring an additional 46,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Assurant by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total transaction of $3,026,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,666,356.44. This trade represents a 13.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 22,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,946 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research lowered Assurant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Assurant from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ opened at $228.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.97 and a 12 month high of $232.02.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.42%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

