7,190 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,938,000 after purchasing an additional 693,351 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the first quarter worth $15,794,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 24.3% during the first quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,732,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,333,000 after buying an additional 338,655 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter worth $8,995,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter valued at $8,254,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BATRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

BATRK stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -972.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $311.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atlanta Braves

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $49,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,342. This represents a 37.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 28,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.97 per share, with a total value of $1,198,956.99. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 479,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,424.84. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 67,236 shares of company stock worth $2,822,097 and sold 3,700 shares worth $167,859.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

